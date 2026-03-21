We are just a few hours away from UFC London which will be headlined by a massive matchup in the featherweight division. A title eliminator between two unbeaten contenders will go down as Movsar Evloev (19-0) takes on Lerone Murphy (17-0-1).

Starting with Evloev, this is his first fight in over a year. The last time we saw him was in December 2024 when he defeated Aljamain Sterling. The inactivity has been the issue for Evloev since he made the move over to the UFC.

He made his octagon debut back in 2019 and he did fight five times in his first two years inside the octagon. However, since then, this will only be his fifth fight in the last five years. Nobody has been able to beat him inside the octagon, but injuries and inactivity have held him out of the title picture.

Lerone Murphy should’ve fought for the title instead of Diego Lopes if you ask me. Back in August at UFC 319, he starched Aaron Pico with a spinning back elbow and in that moment, it felt like a guarantee that he would fight Alexander Volkanovski. That’s who Volkanovski wanted to fight as well.

However, the promotion went in a different direction and now Murphy has one more fight in front of him and it’s a difficult one in Movsar Evloev.

UFC London Prediction

Movsar Evloev has really solid wrestling and very good control on the ground. He also has shown much improved striking which looks even better when you mix in the threat of the takedown. He’s the betting favorite at UFC London and I see why he is.

We’ve seen Lerone Murphy get taken down and that’s where Evloev thrives. However, I can’t shake this feeling that it’s just Murphy’s time. I think you’re going to see Murphy get taken down at times in this fight, but I think he’ll do a great job of getting back to his feet and on the feet, I think he’ll do more damage.

I expect this one to be very close, but I think that the judges are going to give the win to the guy who causes the most damage and that man is going to be Lerone Murphy.

Prediction: Lerone Murphy by Decision