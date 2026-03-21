UFC London goes down today and the card features a ton of fun matchups including a massive featherweight title eliminator in the main event. Top undefeated contenders will square off as Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) takes on Movsar Evloev (19-0).

The prelims begin at 1:00 PM ET on Paramount+ while the main card begins at 4:00 PM ET on Paramount+. You can follow along below for the live result’s from today’s action in London.

UFC London Main Card Results

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev – Lerone Murphy

Featherweight: Luke Riley – Michael Aswell Jr.

Welterweight: Michael Page – Sam Patterson

Light Heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski – Austen Lane

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze – Christian Leroy Duncan

Featherweight: Kurtis Campbell – Danny Silva

Prelim Results

Lightweight: Mason Jones – Axel Sola

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood – Losene Keita

Heavyweight: Mario Pinto – Felipe Franco

Middleweight: Antonio Trocoli – Mantas Kondratavi?ius

Heavyweight: Brando Pericic def. Louie Sutherland by TKO – Round 1

Lightweight: A. Al-Selwady def. Shem Rock by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Strawweight: Shanelle Dyer def. Ravena Oliveira by TKO – Round 2