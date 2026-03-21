UFC London goes down today and the card features a ton of fun matchups including a massive featherweight title eliminator in the main event. Top undefeated contenders will square off as Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) takes on Movsar Evloev (19-0).
The prelims begin at 1:00 PM ET on Paramount+ while the main card begins at 4:00 PM ET on Paramount+. You can follow along below for the live result’s from today’s action in London.
UFC London Main Card Results
Featherweight: Movsar Evloev – Lerone Murphy
Featherweight: Luke Riley – Michael Aswell Jr.
Welterweight: Michael Page – Sam Patterson
Light Heavyweight: Iwo Baraniewski – Austen Lane
Middleweight: Roman Dolidze – Christian Leroy Duncan
Featherweight: Kurtis Campbell – Danny Silva
Prelim Results
Lightweight: Mason Jones – Axel Sola
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood – Losene Keita
Heavyweight: Mario Pinto – Felipe Franco
Middleweight: Antonio Trocoli – Mantas Kondratavi?ius
Heavyweight: Brando Pericic def. Louie Sutherland by TKO – Round 1
Lightweight: A. Al-Selwady def. Shem Rock by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Strawweight: Shanelle Dyer def. Ravena Oliveira by TKO – Round 2
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