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March 21, 2026
MMA: UFC Fight Night - London - Murphy vs Culibao
Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

UFC London goes down today and the card features a ton of fun matchups including a massive featherweight title eliminator in the main event. Top undefeated contenders will square off as Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) takes on Movsar Evloev (19-0).

The prelims begin at 1:00 PM ET on Paramount+ while the main card begins at 4:00 PM ET on Paramount+. You can follow along below for the live result’s from today’s action in London.

UFC London Main Card Results

Featherweight: Movsar EvloevLerone Murphy

Featherweight: Luke RileyMichael Aswell Jr.

Welterweight: Michael PageSam Patterson

Light Heavyweight: Iwo BaraniewskiAusten Lane

Middleweight: Roman DolidzeChristian Leroy Duncan

Featherweight: Kurtis CampbellDanny Silva

Prelim Results

Lightweight: Mason JonesAxel Sola

Featherweight: Nathaniel WoodLosene Keita

Heavyweight: Mario PintoFelipe Franco

Middleweight: Antonio TrocoliMantas Kondratavi?ius

Heavyweight: Brando Pericic def. Louie Sutherland by TKO – Round 1

Lightweight: A. Al-Selwady def. Shem Rock by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Strawweight: Shanelle Dyer def. Ravena Oliveira by TKO – Round 2

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By Daniel Cunningham
My name is Daniel, and I love MMA. My goal is provide the best possible coverage of the MMA ... More about Daniel Cunningham
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