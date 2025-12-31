The UFC is heading back to London on March 21st and yesterday we learned of a middleweight matchup with a spot in the rankings on the line. 12th ranked Roman Dolidze (15-4) will take on surging contender Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2). MMA Mania was the first to report the news yesterday.

Starting with Dolidze, he’s looking to bounce back after a main event loss to Anthony Hernandez that came back in August. That loss to Hernandez snapped a three-fight winning streak for Dolidze where he defeated the likes of Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith.

Now, he’ll be tasked with stopping the momentum of Christian Leroy Duncan. Duncan entered the UFC with a perfect 7-0 record and he was a Cage Warriors champion. That said, he went just 3-2 in his first five fights. Since then, he’s found his footing inside the octagon and he’s won three fights in a row including back-to-back finishes.