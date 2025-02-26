UFC Kansas City will be headlined by Jamahal Hill – Khalil Rountree

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC is returning to Kansas City on April 26th and tonight they announced a banger of a main event. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC) will look to get back in the win column as he takes on former title challenger Khalil Rountree (13-6).

These two were actually supposed to fight last June but now the fight finally comes together at UFC Kansas City in April. Starting with Rountree, he’s coming off a loss against Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title. Rountree gave Poatan all he could handle but ultimately was stopped in the fourth round of their title fight. The loss snapped a five-fight win streak.

UFC Kansas City

Standing across from Rountree on April 26th will be Jamahal Hill. The former light heavyweight champion will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses. Hill became the light heavyweight champion by dominating Glover Teixeira in Brazil at UFC 283.

However, Hill had to vacate the title due to injury. Upon his return, he faced Alex Pereira and was stopped in the first round. He returned in January after dealing with a knee injury and he was stopped by former champion Jiri Prochazka in the third round. Hill is still one of the best in the world but he needs a win badly in April.