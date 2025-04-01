UFC Kansas City gets a new main event in Ian Machado Garry – Carlos Prates

The UFC is returning to Kansas City in a few weeks and the card has a new main event. Originally, the card was supposed to be headlined by Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree. However, that fight is apparently off and there’s a new main event. The card will now be headlined by Ian Machado Garry (15-1) and Carlos Prates (21-6).

Prates was originally supposed to fight Geoff Neal in a couple of weeks, however, Neal pulled out of the fight due to injury. The promotion then found themselves in a position to find a new main event for the Kansas City card and they moved Prates to that card opposite Ian Machado Garry.

Prates earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2023 and has gone 4-0 with four knockouts since making his octagon debut. He’s quickly rising up the rankings and this will be his toughest challenge to date.

Ian Machado Garry is coming off his first professional loss when he lost a close decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov back in December. However, Machado Garry won more in that fight than he lost in my opinion. Machado Garry is 8-1 inside the octagon and now he gets his first headline spot at UFC Kansas City.