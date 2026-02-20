Tomorrow night, the UFC has their first 2026 fight night at an arena in the US when they take over Houston, Texas. The main event is a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez. Official weigh-ins were this morning and you can see the results below.

UFC Houston Main Card

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (185) – Anthony Hernandez (186)

Welterweight: Geoff Neal (170.5) – Uros Medic (171)

Featherweight: Dan Ige (145.5) – Melquizael Costa (145.5)

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (251.5) – Ante Delija (239)

Welterweight: Jacobe Smith (171) – Josiah Harrell (171)

Middleweight: Zach Reese (185.5) – Michel Pereira (186)

Prelims

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani (171) – Carlos Leal (170)

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne (126) – Alibi Idiris (126)

Flyweight: Alden Coria (125.5) – Luis Gurule (125)

Women’s Bantamweight: Nora Cornolle (136) – Joselyne Edwards (135.5)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) – Punahele Soriano (171)

Welterweight: Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170.5) – Phil Rowe (172)*

Featherweight: Yadier del Valle (145.5) – Jordan Leavitt (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight: Carli Judice (125) – Juliana Miller (126)

*Phil Rowe misses weight by one pound; Fight will proceed