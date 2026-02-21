In the main event of UFC Houston, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division. Former champion Sean Strickland (29-7) will take on the surging top contender Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC).

Anthony Hernandez entered the octagon tonight on an eight-fight win streak. He’s dominated his competition and in his last fight, he completely ran through Roman Dolidze. He was looking for his biggest win of his career tonight against Sean Strickland.

Strickland hasn’t fought in over a year and in his last fight, he lost a title fight to Dricus Du Plessis. Prior to his title loss to DDP, Strickland defeated Paulo Costa by decision. He was hoping to show at UFC Houston that he was ready to step right back into title contention.

UFC Houston Recap

Round 1

The UFC Houston main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Hernandez takes the center and Strickland opens with a leg kick and a jab. Front kick lands for Strickland and then a quick 1-2. Both men trade leg kicks and Hernandez plots forward. Strickland very busy here in the opening minute.

Nice leg kick lands for Hernandez off the jab of Strickland. Strickland keeps the jab in Hernandez’s face as we pass 90 seconds into the first round. Left hook over the top lands for Hernandez. Really nice right straight counter lands for Strickland off a Hernandez miss.

Both men trade big jabs and Hernandez ups the pressure. Right hand from Strickland might’ve hurt Hernandez there. Strickland lands a big combination and then backs away as Hernandez fires back. Sharp right from Strickland stings Hernandez again but Hernandez fires back with a big combination.

Hernandez tries to chain that into a takedown but Strickland defends. Right hand lands for Hernandez and he’s starting to land on the former champion. Another big right hand from Hernandez and Strickland fires back the jab. Big right counter lands for Strickland. The round ends and that could’ve gone to either man.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC Houston and both of these men are ready to get right back at it. Hernandez works behind a combination to close the distance. Big 1-2 lands for Strickland and Hernandez tries to up the pressure. Strickland circles away and throws a jab. Front kick from Strickland and a right counter from Hernandez.

Strickland triples up on the jab and all three land. Hernandez fires a leg kick and just misses with a huge right. Hernandez closes the distance but eats a combination from Strickland. Body lock from Hernandez but Strickland is able to break free. Nice jab now from Hernandez and then Strickland fires one back.

Big uppercut lands clean for Hernandez. Two more stiff jabs from Strickland. Leg kick from Hernandez and then he eats a straight from Strickland as he tries to enter. 1-2 from Strickland and then Hernandez fires back a combination.

Body lock and Strickland pushes Hernandez up against the fence. They break free. Long jab from Strickland. Hernandez gets the body lock again but he eats an elbow from Strickland. Combination from Strickland as the round ends. Extremely close through two at UFC Houston.

Round 3

Entering the third and Hernandez goes right back on the pressure. Both men trade kicks and Hernandez throws a combination that just misses the chin of Strickland. Double jab from Strickland and then he doubles up on it again. The jab is so clean from the former champion.

Hernandez is really trying to up the volume and pressure here. However, Strickland cuts him off every time he gets going. Strickland is just peppering Hernandez with jabs right now. Hernandez keeps trying to get his game going but the movement and volume of Strickland is bothering him.

Strickland lands a massive knee to the body and Fluffy is hurt badly. Strickland pouring it on and Hernandez falls. The fight is over and Sean Strickland gets the massive finish at UFC Houston.

Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez by TKO – Round 3