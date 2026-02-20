Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC Houston, we are going to see a showdown in the welterweight division with a spot in the rankings on the line. 12th ranked Geoff Neal (16-7) will look to hold onto his spot as he takes on the dangerous Uros Medic (12-3).

Starting out with Geoff Neal, he’s coming off a knockout loss to Carlos Prates back in August. It’s been a tough five years for Neal after an incredible start inside the octagon. Entering 2020, Neal was unbeaten inside the octagon and held wins over Belal Muhammad and Mike Perry. However, since then, he’s battled a number of issues and he’s just 3-5.

He’ll be looking to bounce back against Uros Medic. Win or lose, Medic’s fights have never gone to a decision. He’s been finished in every loss and he’s finished every opponent he’s defeated. He’s coming off back-to-back first round knockout wins and he’s looking to knock out Geoff Neal and punch his ticket to the UFC’s top fifteen at 170.

UFC Houston Prediction

With Uros Medic, it truly feels like it’s all or nothing. He’s incredible dangerous with good striking and good power, but his chin isn’t the greatest in the world. I also have questions about his overall game ahead of UFC Houston.

I truly believe that Geoff Neal is the better MMA fighter, but Neal is always a question mark. The man looks like a champion when he’s at his best, but there are times he just looks flat. Granted, usually when he does, he’s fighting the best in the world like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, etc.

Uros Medic is not on those guys’ level. I think Geoff Neal is going to have a great performance tomorrow night and I expect him to finish Uros Medic at UFC Houston.

Prediction: Geoff Neal by TKO