The UFC is returning to Houston on February 21st and tonight we learned about another big time matchup that’s being added to the card. Kevin Holland (28-15, 1 NC) announced on his social media this evening that he’s running it back with Geoff Neal (16-7).

The two men fought on the regional scene back in 2017 with Holland scoring a third round TKO. After that loss to Holland, Neal won his next fight and then earned a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series.

He earned a UFC contract and won his first five fights inside the octagon including a win over former champion Belal Muhammad. Neal his hit a rough patch as of late going just 3-5 in his last eight fights.

Like Neal, Holland has also hit a bit of a rough patch. After returning to the welterweight division with two straight wins earlier this year, Holland suffered setbacks against Daniel Rodriguez and then Mike Malott. This is a big fight for both men who will be fighting for a spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.