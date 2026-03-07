avatar
March 7, 2026
MMA: UFC 316 - Dvalishvili vs OMalley
Tonight at UFC 326, Dana White made the announcement that the world has been waiting on when he announced the promotion’s White House card.

White said earlier this week that he would announce the six-fight card this week and he held true to his word. Tonight, the promotion announced UFC Freedom 250 which will go down on Sunday, June 14th from The White House.

On the historic card, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (19-3) will be taking on surging contender Aiemann Zahabi (14-2). O’Malley got back in the win column with a win over Song Yadong on the first Paramount card. Aiemann Zahabi on the other hand has won seven in a row with his last win coming over Chito Vera last October.

