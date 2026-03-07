Tonight at UFC 326, Dana White made the announcement that the world has been waiting on when he announced the promotion’s White House card.

White said earlier this week that he would announce the six-fight card this week and he held true to his word. Tonight, the promotion announced UFC Freedom 250 which will go down on Sunday, June 14th from The White House.

On the historic card, former Bellator champion and UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler (23-10) will take on rising star Mauricio Ruffy (13-2). Ruffy had suffered his first loss inside the octagon back in September, but then he bounced back extremely well with a knockout of Rafael Fiziev back in January.

Bouncing back is what Michael Chandler is looking to do. Chandler will make the walk at The White House having lost three fights in a row and five out of his last six. His last fight was at UFC 314 last April when he was stopped by Paddy Pimblett.