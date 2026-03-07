avatar
March 7, 2026
MMA: Noche UFC - San Antonio: Lopes vs Silva
Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Tonight at UFC 326, Dana White made the announcement that the world has been waiting on when he announced the promotion’s White House card.

White said earlier this week that he would announce the six-fight card this week and he held true to his word. Tonight, the promotion announced UFC Freedom 250 which will go down on Sunday, June 14th from The White House.

Opening up the historic fight card is a matchup between former title challenger Diego Lopes (27-8) and Steve Garcia (19-5). Lopes will be looking to bounce back after losing his second title fight to Alexander Volkanovski at the end of January. On the other side of the octagon, Steve Garcia will be looking to win his eighth fight in a row.

By Daniel Cunningham
My name is Daniel, and I love MMA. My goal is provide the best possible coverage of the MMA ... More about Daniel Cunningham
