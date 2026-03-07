Tonight at UFC 326, Dana White made the announcement that the world has been waiting on when he announced the promotion’s White House card.

White said earlier this week that he would announce the six-fight card this week and he held true to his word. Tonight, the promotion announced UFC Freedom 250 which will go down on Sunday, June 14th from The White House.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight and middleweight champion Alex Pereira (13-3) will try to capture a third world title as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (13-2, 1 NC) for the interim heavyweight title.

Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3, 1 NC) is still recovering from an eye injury that he sustained in his title fight with Gane back in October. That fight was shaping out to be incredible with Gane having a ton of success early until the accidental eye poke at the end of the first round ended the fight in a No Contest.

Now, Gane is getting another crack at interim gold and he’ll be taking on the former world champion, Alex Pereira. Pereira is vacating the light heavyweight title in order to move up and challenge Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Pereira is coming off a huge first round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev in his last fight.