March 7, 2026
Tonight at UFC 326, Dana White made the announcement that the world has been waiting on when he announced the promotion’s White House card.

White said earlier this week that he would announce the six-fight card this week and he held true to his word. Tonight, the promotion announced “Freedom Fights 250” which will go down on Sunday, June 14th from The White House.

Headlining the historic card is a lightweight title fight between champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) and interim champion Justin Gaethje (27-5). Topuria will be looking to defend his title for the first time since winning it against Charles Oliveira last summer.

Justin Gaethje kicked off the Paramount era by beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight title. Now, he’ll get a chance to beat Ilia Topuria at The White House.

