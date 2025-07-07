UFC Fights to Make for the Second Half of 2025

The UFC continues to knock it out of the park through the first half of 2025 and the second half is stacking up to be really incredible as well. Many big fights are already on the books like the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev which will headline UFC 319 next month in Chicago.

Following next month’s PPV, the next PPV isn’t scheduled until October 4th when the promotion returns to Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. There are two PPVs in October with the promotion also returning to Abu Dhabi on October 25th. The next PPV would likely be the annual MSG card and then they’ll likely close things out in Las Vegas in December like they do every year. With that, let’s take a look at a few big title fights that have to be made by the UFC before the calendar hits 2026.

UFC Fights to Make

Tom Aspinall – Anyone

Dana White announced a couple of weeks ago that Jon Jones had officially retired and with that, Tom Aspinall (15-3) was officially crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion. Aspinall has been on the shelf since last summer as he’s been waiting on the undisputed title fight with Jones that never materialized.

Now that he’s been set free, Aspinall needs to fight. The heavyweight champion wants to be active and he’s actually looking to fight twice before the year is over. If it was up to Aspinall, he’d headline one of the October PPVs and then return again in December. Given all the champions that need fights, I find it unlikely. However, the UFC owes Aspinall and if makes quick work of his October opponent, don’t be surprised to see him headline the December card.

Jack Della Maddalena – Islam Makhachev

We already know that we are not going to be getting the actual fight that needs to be made featuring two world champions and that’s the fight between Ilia Topuria (17-0) and Islam Makhachev (27-1). Makhachev vacated the lightweight title and moved to welterweight to chase down welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).

This fight seems be lining up perfectly for the second October card in Abu Dhabi. Given JDM being from Australia and Makhachev being a fixture for the Abu Dhabi events, it just seems to line up perfectly that the place where Makhachev first became a champion will play host for his attempt to become the UFC’s welterweight champion.

Ilia Topuria – Paddy Pimblett

Before you even think or say anything, the purest in me is rolling my eyes too. There is no universe where the UFC should be booking Ilia Topuria’s first lightweight title defense against Paddy Pimblett (23-3) if we are going off merit. The first title defense should come against Arman Tsarukyan or Justin Gaethje.

However, the UFC is a business and the biggest business could be done with Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett at MSG in November. Given the star power of both men, this is the biggest fight the promotion can make right now in terms of dollar signs and I think they’ll jump at the opportunity.

Valentina Shevchenko – Zhang Weili

While we might not be getting P4P #1 versus #2 on the mens side, we absolutely should be getting it with the women before the end of the year. I firmly believe that we will be getting a flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) and strawweight champion Zhang Weili (26-3).

Weili has wanted to move up to challenge herself against Shevchenko for some time and I think there’s never been a better time. Weili completely dismantled Tatiana Suarez earlier this year and while Virna Jandiroba is there as the next challenger, the promotion needs to jump on the chance to have her move up to face Shevchenko.

Shevchenko regained her flyweight title against Alexa Grasso last September in dominant fashion and then she defeated the very tough Manon Fiorot back in May. In flyweight title fights, Shevchenko is 10-1-1 and outside of the hiccup in the first Alexa Grasso fight, she’s been flawless. It’s time for the UFC to determine who is the best female fighter in the promotion.

Kayla Harrison – Amanda Nunes

While the above matchup will be the P4P #1 versus #2, the winner of that fight might only hold that title for a brief period considering the fact that the greatest of all time is gearing up for her return. We know that the UFC is already planning on Kayla Harrison (19-1) defending her bantamweight title against the great Amanda Nunes (23-5).

My guess is that this fight will likely take place in December, however, I wouldn’t be shocked to see this one happen in January. It’s all depending upon Nunes and when she can actually return based on entering the drug testing pool which requires a mandatory six months.

This is a fight that is years in the making. Both Harrison and Nunes were teammates at American Top Team, but Nunes ended up leaving the gym because she felt that they would eventually cross paths. When Nunes retired, we thought we’d never see the fight. However, Nunes is ready to return and now Harrison just became the UFC bantamweight champion. There’s never been a better time.

Magomed Ankalaev – Alex Pereira 2

The final title fight that has to happen is the rematch between light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC) and UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira (12-3). Pereira absolutely deserves an immediate rematch no only based on merit, but based on what he’s done for the promotion over the last few years.

Pereira made his light heavyweight debut in July 2023 and counting that fight, he fought six times in a year and a half with five of those being title fights. When the promotion needed a main event for 300, Pereira stepped up and fought Jamahal Hill.

When they needed a last minute main event for 2024’s International Fight Week after Conor McGregor’s injury, Pereira stepped up to defend against Jiri Prochazka. When the UFC needed a main event for their Utah PPV just a couple of months later, again Pereira stepped up.

Back in March, Pereira’s historic light heavyweight run came to an end when he lost a decision to Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira was said to be dealing with injuries, but he didn’t want to let the promotion down and fought on. He absolutely deserves his rematch and I think we will see this one before the end of the year.

The only way Pereira isn’t next for Ankalaev is either due to injury or if the promotion wants to make a superfight with Tom Aspinall where Pereira would be going for a third world title.