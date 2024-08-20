UFC Edmonton switches up fights as Derrick Lewis now faces Jhonata Diniz

Less than a week ago, Dana White announced the main even and co-main event of UFC Edmonton. The promotion returns to Edmonton on November 2nd. The co-main event that was announced featured a bout between Derrick Lewis (28-12) and Alexandr Romanov (17-3).

However, there has now been a change of plans. Laerte Viana was the first to report the switch. It’s been confirmed that Derrick Lewis will now face Brazilian kickboxer Jhonata Diniz (8-0) and Alexandr Romanov will now be facing Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2).

While no reasons have been given on the switch, it’s probably easy to see why. Derrick Lewis is one of the most exciting heavyweights on the planet and he’s the UFC’s all time knockout king. Diniz is a tremendous kickboxer who has a perfect professional record. He’s 2-0 inside the octagon since earning a contract on The Contender Series. It’s a great matchup on paper in terms of excitement and I guarantee that’s why the change was made.

UFC Edmonton

The Black Beast last made the walk back in May in the main event of UFC St. Louis. Lewis was taking on Rodrigo Nascimento. Nascimento was able to use his wrestling to get the better of things in the first two rounds, but with the knockout king, it only takes one. Lewis blasted Nascimento with a huge right in the third that led him to finishing the fight and then firing his cup towards myself and other members on press row.

Lewis is a character and he always has that nuclear option in his hands. That said, it’s been a tough few years for Lewis in the UFC. A four-fight win streak including a knockout over Curtis Blaydes earned him an interim title shot against Ciryl Gane. Lewis lost that fight and starting with that fight, he’s just 3-5 in his last eight.