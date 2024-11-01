UFC Edmonton Main Event Preview and Prediction: Brandon Moreno – Amir Albazi

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Edmonton, we are going to see a potential title eliminator in the men’s flyweight division. Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) makes his return as he takes on the dangerous Amir Albazi (17-1).

Starting with Albazi, this is a massive opportunity for him in his second straight main event. The last time we saw him was June 2023 when he took on Kai Kara-France in a main event at The APEX. The fight was very close with Albazi getting a split decision win. He was supposed to fight Moreno back in February, but due to health issues, he pulled out and he’s just now ready to make his return to the octagon.

In February, the former UFC flyweight champion stayed on the card to fight in front of his home country. In the main event down in Mexico City, Moreno took on Brandon Royval and ultimately lost a split decision. It was Moreno’s second straight split decision loss. The former champion will look to avoid a third straight loss tomorrow night.

UFC Edmonton Prediction

Amir Albazi is a very good grappler with solid takedowns and good control. That is an area where we’ve seen Moreno struggle just a little. While he’s tough to takedown, we’ve seen fighters have success whenever they are able to get him down and they can control him.

With that, I think I like Albazi in the early rounds while they’re fresh and dry. That said, as the main event goes on at UFC Edmonton, I think Moreno’s championship experience will really start to take over. Between his cardio, speed, and striking accuracy, I think he really comes on as the fight goes into the later rounds.

The biggest question for me is who will be the more aggressive fighter. At times, we’ve seen both of these guys get a little tentative in terms of throwing out everything they have. Whoever doesn’t do that tomorrow night is going to be in a good position to pickup the win. I think this is very close but I actually like Brandon Moreno to snap his losing streak and get back on track at UFC Edmonton.

Prediction: Brandon Moreno by Decision