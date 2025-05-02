UFC Des Moines Preview and Prediction: Miesha Tate – Yana Santos

In the featured prelim at UFC Des Moines, we are going to see the return of a former world champion. Former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (20-9) is back as she takes on 10th ranked Yana Santos (15-8).

Starting with Santos, she will be looking for her second straight win. The last time we saw her was last August when she defeated Chelsea Chandler. That win snapped a three-fight losing streak for Santos. Santos made her octagon debut back in 2018 against Cris Cyborg when she was an Invicta champion. After going 4-2 in her first six fights, she’s just 1-3 since.

She’ll be taking on former champion Miesha Tate. After Tate lost to Raquel Pennington in November 2016, she retired from the sport and focused on her family. Tate ultimately decided to return back in 2021 and won her first fight. She faced Ketlen Vieira in her next fight and had she won, she probably would’ve gotten a title shot.

However, she lost and then she decided to move down to flyweight for one fight. Tate lost to Lauren Murphy and then she moved back up to bantamweight. She faced Julia Avila in December 2023 in her last fight and the former UFC champion scored a second round submission. She’s hoping that with a win over Santos tomorrow night, she’ll only be a win or two away from another title shot.

UFC Des Moines Prediction

This fight is ultimately going to come down to takedowns. Yana Santos is a good striker and Miesha Tate can hold her own on the feet. However, we know what Miesha Tate’s game plan is. She’s going to look to close the distance and she’s going to look for takedowns.

Tate has really good ground control and I think that if she gets the fight there, she’ll be able to keep it there for extended periods of time. With that, I think she’s only two takedowns away from winning a decision in this fight. I expect Santos to land the better shots on the feet, but I think I’m more comfortable picking Miesha Tate at UFC Des Moines. I think she’ll be able to gain control of at least two rounds and she’ll be able to get a decision here.

Prediction: Miesha Tate by Decision