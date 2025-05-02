UFC Des Moines Preview and Prediction: Jeremy Stephens – Mason Jones

Kicking off the six-fight main card tomorrow night at UFC Des Moines will be a lightweight matchup that features a very interesting return to the octagon. Des Moines’ own Jeremy Stephens (29-21) will make his return as he takes on another fighter making his octagon return in Mason Jones (15-2, 1 NC).

Jeremy Stephens made his UFC debut back in 2007 and when he made his debut, Chuck Liddell was still the light heavyweight champion if you can believe that. He fought inside the octagon from 2007 – 2021 before leaving for the PFL. After a three-fight stint in the PFL, Stephens went to BKFC where he thrived. Stephens became a star in Bare Knuckle winning all three of his fights including against Eddie Alvarez at this year’s Knuckle Mania.

After that event, Stephens announced he was a free agent and many expected him to return to BKFC. However, Stephens signed a one-fight deal with the UFC to come back and fight in front of his hometown. Stephens wanted this opportunity and he got this opportunity.

Standing in his way is former top prospect Mason Jones. Jones came over to the UFC back in 2021 and he was a Cage Warriors champion at the time. Fighters who have come over with Cage Warriors titles include Conor McGregor, Ian Machado Garry, and Paddy Pimblett. Unfortunately for Jones, he didn’t have that kind of success. he went 1-2, 1 NC in four fights which led to a release and he went back to Cage Warriors. Jones went 4-0 after his release and now he’s back.

UFC Des Moines Prediction

Jeremy Stephens is going to make this fight exciting. This is a one-off and he’s going to bring his exciting style back and you know that he wants to put on a show for his hometown fans. The problem is, will he be able to win. Stephens only path to victory in my opinion is through knockout and he has the power to get it done.

However, I think that he’s going to have several disadvantages and that’s why he’s a big betting underdog. I’m expecting Jones to be the faster fighter and I also expect Jones to fight better from range. When Stephens gets close, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jones land some takedowns. It might not be the fight that the UFC Des Moines fans are looking for, but I expect Jones to fight smart and pickup the decision win.

Prediction: Mason Jones by Decision