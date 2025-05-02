UFC Des Moines Main Event Preview and Prediction: Cory Sandhagen – Deiveson Figueiredo

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Des Moines, we will see a big time matchup in the bantamweight division. Former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen (17-5) is back as he takes on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1).

Starting with The Sandman, this is his first fight since his decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov last August. Prior to the loss to Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen had won three fights in a row with wins over Song Yadong, Chito Vera, and Rob Font. He was on the door step of another title shot and he’s looking to get back to that spot tomorrow night.

Standing in his way is former champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo is coming off his first loss at bantamweight to Petr Yan back in November. Prior to that, Figueiredo had been 3-0 since moving up with wins over Chito Vera, Cody Garbrandt, and Rob Font. The former UFC flyweight champion is hoping to pull off the upset and defeat Sandhagen tomorrow night.

UFC Des Moines Prediction

I really like Cory Sandhagen for a number of reasons in this matchup. I love his length in this fight and I love his ability to use his footwork. While Figueiredo is fast and explosive, I think that he’s going to really struggle getting inside in this fight and I think he’ll miss quite a bit on the feet.

When trying to get close for takedowns, I think he’ll find himself running into jabs and other straight shots from Sandhagen. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sandhagen mix in his own takedowns at UFC Des Moines. While Figueiredo has the pure power advantage, I think that’s where his advantages end. Give me The Sandman to take this one by a decently lopsided decision.

Prediction: Cory Sandhagen by Decision