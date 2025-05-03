UFC Des Moines Live Results

Tonight, the UFC made it’s return to Iowa for the first time since June 2000. The fans in Des Moines were ready for this one and the promotion brought a sensational card to the Iowa fans. In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (17-5) will be taking on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1). Empire Sports Media is on-site in Des Moines and you can follow along below for live results.
Main Card Results
Cory Sandhagen – Deiveson Figueiredo
Santiago Ponzinibbio – Daniel Rodriguez
Montel Jackson – Daniel Marcos
Cameron Smotherman – Serhiy Sidey
UFC Des Moines Prelims
Marina Rodriguez – Gillian Robertson
Don’Tale Mayes – Thomas Petersen