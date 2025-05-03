UFC Des Moines Live Results

May 3, 2025
MMA: UFC Fight Night -Sandhagen vs Font

Tonight, the UFC made it’s return to Iowa for the first time since June 2000. The fans in Des Moines were ready for this one and the promotion brought a sensational card to the Iowa fans. In the main event, Cory Sandhagen (17-5) will be taking on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1). Empire Sports Media is on-site in Des Moines and you can follow along below for live results.

Main Card Results

Cory SandhagenDeiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de RidderBo Nickal

Santiago PonzinibbioDaniel Rodriguez

Montel JacksonDaniel Marcos

Cameron SmothermanSerhiy Sidey

Jeremy StephensMason Jones

UFC Des Moines Prelims

Yana SantosMiesha Tate

Azamat BekoevRyan Loder

Marina RodriguezGillian Robertson

Gaston BolanosQuang Le

Don’Tale MayesThomas Petersen

Juliana MillerIvana Petrovic

