UFC Des Moines Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Bo Nickal – Reinier De Ridder

In the co-main event of UFC Des Moines, the most hyped prospect in the middleweight division will face his toughest test to date. Former NCAA national champion Bo Nickal (7-0) will look to keep his perfect professional record as he takes on former two-division ONE champion Reinier De Ridder (19-2).

While Nickal is the betting favorite tomorrow night, you cannot sleep on De Ridder. Back in 2022, De Ridder was 16-0 and he was a two-division world champion. He did suffer two losses to Anatoly Malykhin, but has bounced back from those. He made his octagon debut back in November and he’s 2-0 with two finishes over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland.

Bo Nickal had a big test in his last fight against Paul Craig. Craig has been in there with some of the best in the world and he’s a sensational grappler. Nickal decided to keep things on the feet and he was able to win an uneventful decision with his striking. It was a good test but now he faces an even bigger test in RDR as he looks to break into the UFC’s top fifteen.

UFC Des Moines Prediction

Bo Nickal has a lot of things going for him as he heads into this fight. He is the much better wrestler, he’s got the better overall striking, and I believe he has more power in his hands. He’s also just the better athlete. However, you cannot sleep on De Ridder in this matchup. He’s a former world champion for a reason.

While his striking can look awkward, it can be impactful. He’s also tremendous on the ground and he has very good submissions. If Nickal’s technique slips at all at UFC Des Moines, De Ridder can walk away with a win here. However, I think Bo Nickal gets it done. I don’t think he gets a finish, but I think it’s another clean decision for Nickal as he continues climbing the ranks inside the octagon.

Prediction: Bo Nickal by Decision