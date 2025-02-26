UFC Des Moines adding Marlon “Chito” Vera – Mario Bautista (Report)

The UFC is heading to Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd and we are learning about a banger of a fight that’s going to serve as the co-main event. Tuck Talks MMA was the first to report that former title challenger and 7th ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-10-1) will be taking on 10th ranked Mario Bautista (15-2).

Starting with Bautista, this is a golden opportunity for him to continue climbing his way up the ranks while potentially righting the wrong from his last fight. Yes, he picked up a decision win over Jose Aldo but given the manner in which he got the win, he lost more in the eyes of the public than he won.

Nevertheless, he got the W and it was his seventh straight victory. Now, he can show the world that he can be an exciting and dynamic bantamweight contender as he takes on one of the best in the world in Chito Vera.

UFC Des Moines

Chito Vera will be looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses in 2024. Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz in August 2023 which made him 5-1 in six fights. Combining that with his victory over Sean O’Malley a few years ago and a title fight was made between Vera and O’Malley last March.

O’Malley completely dominated the fight over the course of five rounds. Vera returned at UFC Abu Dhabi in August where he lost a close decision to former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo is headlining the Des Moines card against Cory Sandhagen and now Vera will get an opportunity to bounce back on the same card.