UFC: Conor McGregor says he owes Nate Diaz the trilogy fight

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6) says that a return to the octagon is imminent. Of course, we all know that McGregor is supposed to be taking on top lightweight contender and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (23-8). The two coached opposite each other in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The early target for the fight between these two was December at UFC 296. However, after Dana White announced two title fights for that card last week, the hopes for a McGregor return in 2023 went out the window. White maintains that the plan was always early 2024 for McGregor, but the former champion wanted to fight in December.

With December out the window, you start looking at January or February. The latest I could see would be UFC 300 which will be either in March or April next year. Perhaps the promotion keeps McGregor out until he can headline their historic 300th numbered show.

McGregor insists that Michael Chandler is next, but there is another opponent who McGregor says he has to fight again. That would be Stockton’s finest, Nate Diaz (21-13).

UFC Trilogy

In speaking with All Out Fighting, McGregor said that Chandler is next, but he said that he has to fight Nate Diaz again. When asked about Diaz’s performance in the boxing ring against Jake Paul, McGregor said that he wanted to see Diaz get back into the world of MMA, specifically the UFC.

McGregor said on a trilogy with Diaz, “I would like to see him back in MMA, I owe him a fight. I owe Nate a fight, I have an obligation. He gave me my rematch where I got the better of him, I owe him the trilogy for sure.” No matter the losses or how much time passes, Conor McGregor – Nate Diaz 3 will be massive whenever it happens.

Dana White said earlier this week that the UFC would think of something different for Chandler if he gets tired of waiting for McGregor. If that fight doesn’t end up happening, I would circle the 300th event and keep in mind this massive trilogy between two of the biggest combat sports stars in the world.