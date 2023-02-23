UFC: Conor McGregor planning to “slice through” Michael Chandler

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor holds an Irish flag as he celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC‘s next season of The Ultimate Fighter is underway with coaches Conor McGregor (22-6) and Michael Chandler (23-8). The two arrived in Las Vegas last week and began filming the show which is expected to debut in May and will be the show’s first ever rendition on ESPN the network.

McGregor posted on social media that he was interested in coming back to coach the show. The first time he was on the show was opposite Urijah Faber shortly after McGregor defeated Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor had just fought Mendes right before the show started filming.

McGregor told The Mac Life today that he felt that hindered his first appearance on the show. It didn’t allow him to fully immerse himself into the experience and actually train with the competitors. This time around, the former two-division UFC champion is fully present.

He also has his eyes set on his next opponent. McGregor said that he likes Michael Chandler and respects him as a fighter. However, he made it clear that he believes he will easily defeat Chandler when the two meet.

UFC’s McGregor planning on a finish

McGregor told The Mac Life, “I think I’m going to slice through him. I think I’m a little too slicey for him than anyone else he has fought. A little too snappy and whippy and I think I’ll slice through him.”

The former champion pointed out earlier in the interview that Chandler is more of an athlete than a martial artist. He said that he does respect Chandler’s wrestling ability and complemented his skills, but thinks he lacks in the finer details that make a truly special fighter.

This is not a criticism that is unfamiliar to Chandler. Many question his Fight IQ and believe he is too much of a guy who just puts his foot on the gas while throwing caution to the wind. Granted, this is also what makes him arguably the most exciting fighter in the sport.

Chandler has gone on record stating he believes that he will finish McGregor within two rounds when they fight. This is truly going to be a bull versus matador type of fight with McGregor looking to utilize movement and timing while Chandler will look to run through him.

UFC fans should look forward to this season of TUF and the coaches matchup which should take place towards the end of the year.