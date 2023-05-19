UFC books Tatiana Suarez – Virna Jandiroba

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Tatiana Suarez (blue gloves) fights Alexa Grasso during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a big time strawweight matchup for a Fight Night in August. MMA Melotto was the first to report yesterday afternoon that Tatiana Suarez (9-0) will be moving back to her natural strawweight weight class as she takes on Virna Jandiroba (19-3).

The fight will take place at a UFC Fight Night on August 5th. It’s a very quick announcement for Jandiroba who just fought two weeks ago. Jandiroba fought Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288 and won a unanimous decision leaning on her dominant grappling.

It was the second straight win for the former Invicta strawweight champion. Prior to that, she had a win over Angela Hill. Since making the jump to the UFC, Jandiroba is 5-3 overall. This is a big fight for her given the hype that surrounds Tatiana Suarez.

UFC Fight Night

In 2019, Tatiana Suarez defeated Nina Nunes to move to 5-0 in the UFC. The Ultimate Fighter winner looked like a future champion and was perhaps only one more win away from getting a title shot. In those five wins, she also had a TKO win over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza and a submission win over current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

However, little did anyone know that we wouldn’t see Suarez again inside the octagon for almost four years. A number of different serious injuries delayed her comeback over and over again. It started to get to the point where people thought she may never fight again.

However, Suarez kept pushing and finally returned back in February. She came back at 125 pounds and took on Montana De La Rosa. She showed off her dominant grappling and got a second round submission win. After getting her feet wet, she’s ready to drop back to 115 and continue her journey towards UFC gold.