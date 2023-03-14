UFC books Kai Kara-France – Amir Albazi

Kai Kara-France defeated Askar Askarov via unanimous decision in a flyweight bout on UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday. Sports Ufc Fight Night Columbus Blaydes Daukaus

The UFC has finalized a banger of a matchup in the flyweight division for an upcoming event in June. MMA Fighting was the first to report yesterday that former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France (24-10) will be taking on surging contender Amir Albazi (16-1).

These two will fight at an event on June 3rd and they are both currently ranked in the top seven in the flyweight rankings. After starting his professional career 12-1, Albazi got the call from the UFC back in 2020 to make his debut on Fight Island.

He picked up two quick wins in about six months but was out of action until August of last year. Since making his return, he’s fought two more times and scored two straight finishes to move his record to 4-0 inside the octagon. Now, he will faces his toughest test to date in “Don’t Blink”.

UFC Fight Night

The last time we saw Kara-France was at UFC 277 last July when he fought Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title. Kara-France was getting the better of Moreno and really did some damage to the now champion’s eye. However, Moreno turned the tables with a vicious body kick that essentially ended the fight.

Kara-France was scheduled to face off against Alex Perez when the UFC landed in Australia last month, but an injury forced him off the card. Now, he’s back and he’s ready to take on the next challenge. While Albazi is a step back in terms of ranking, don’t expect Kara-France to take the challenge lightly.

In his last four fights, Kara-France is 3-1 which includes first round knockout wins over Rogerio Bontorin and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt. This is a massive fight for the title picture at 125 pounds.