UFC books Jailton Almeida – Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov (red gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized an absolute banger in the heavyweight division for an upcoming Fight Night. MMA Fighting was the first to report earlier today that the promotion has finalized a bout between two heavyweight knockout artists in Jailton Almeida (18-2) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4).

The bout will take place at a UFC event on May 13th. For Rozenstruik, he’s coming off a huge win against Chris Daukaus that came back in December. Entering that bout, he had his back up against a wall. Just a few years ago, “Bigi Boy” was considered a title contender.

Then, he got knocked out in 20 seconds by Francis Ngannou. Starting with that fight, he went 2-4 which included getting stopped twice. Daukaus was also going through a rough stretch. Rozenstruik’s problem is the fact that he hasn’t fought aggressive in his fights.

In this bout with Daukaus, he did that and scored a knockout win in under 30 seconds. Now, he’s going to be tasked with taking on one of the more dominant fighters in the division.

Jailton Almeida earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and started his career inside the octagon in the light heavyweight division. He scored a first round finish over Danilo Marques in his debut. Then he moved up to heavyweight and stopped Parker Porter in the first round.

Since then, he’s scored two more finishes. He’s talked about wanting to be the heavyweight champion as well as the light heavyweight division. It’s clear that for now, he’s moving forward into heavyweight contention and the UFC is giving him toughest test to date.

If he can run through Rozenstruik, it’ll only be top-ten opponents from here on out for Almeida.