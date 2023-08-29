UFC books headliner between Paul Craig and Brendan Allen

Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a big time middleweight headliner for a card in November. The promotion announced today via their X (formerly Twitter) account that top fifteen middleweights Paul Craig (17-6-1) and Brendan Allen (22-5) would be battling in November.

The two will headline UFC Vegas 82 which goes down at The APEX in Las Vegas on November 18th. For Brendan Allen, he’s going to be looking to pick up his sixth straight win. After winning his first three bouts inside the octagon, Allen went 2-2 in his next four.

The two losses came against Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis. However, since the Curtis TKO loss, he’s bounced back incredibly strong winning five in a row. Most recently he took on Bruno Silva back in June and submitted him. During this five-fight winning streak, Allen has four finishes.

UFC Vegas 82

Paul Craig had a very solid run at light heavyweight over the past few years. He had a four-fight winning streak which included wins over Nikita Krylov and UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. However, after back-to-back losses, Craig decided it was time for a change.

He decided to move down to 185 pounds and he made his debut against Andre Muniz in July. Craig looked sensational in the bout. He was able to get Muniz down in the second round and secured a dominant position. Once he was there, he picked up the TKO win by battering Muniz.

Now, he gets his shot at Brendan Allen who is currently ranked 10th. This is a massive fight for both men as the winner will definitely get someone inside the UFC’s top ten their next time out.