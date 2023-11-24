UFC books headliner between Joe Pyfer and Jack Hermansson

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

UFC President Dana White was feeling festive yesterday and he decided that he wanted to announce an upcoming headliner for February. White announced that top ten ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (23-8) would be taking on surging contender Joe Pyfer (12-2).

The UFC Fight Night is currently scheduled for February 10th and will go down at The APEX in Las Vegas. For Hermansson, he’s going to look to derail the Pyfer hype train and he’s going to look to just get back on track. A few years ago, Hermansson was knocking on the door of a title shot.

He even got a headlining show in his home country against Jared Cannonier. However, starting with that Cannonier fight, he’s just 3-4 in his last seven fights. Granted, it’s all been top competition like Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze, and of course Cannonier. He’s still ranked tenth in the UFC’s middleweight division and he’ll look to hold onto that spot.

UFC Fight Night

Joe Pyfer has become the latest budding star from Dana White’s Contender Series. Pyfer got his shot on the show in July 2022 and secured a contract with a second round knockout. From there, he’s completely dominated his competition since he started fighting in the UFC.

His first two fights featured first round knockouts including one over veteran Gerald Meerschaert. He then took on Abdul Razak Alhassan in his toughest fight to date back in October. Pyfer passed the test with flying colors as he submitted Alhassan in the second round. If Pyfer wins this fight, he’ll jump into the top ten and it’ll only be the best of the best from here. This is a huge spot for both men.