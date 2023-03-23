UFC books headliner between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Jack Hermansson (red gloves) reacts after a bout against Jared Cannonier (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a headliner between two top fifteen middleweights. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report that Jack Hermansson (23-8) will be returning in a couple of months when he takes on surging contender Brendan Allen (21-5).

The fight will headline a Fight Night scheduled for June 3rd. For Hermansson, he will be looking to bounce back after his last fight. The last time we saw “The Joker” was back in December when he took on Roman Dolidze. He was stopped in the second round of that fight.

Overall, it’s been a bit of a bumpy road for Hermansson as of late. In his last seven fights, he’s gone just 3-4. Now, he does have some solid wins including wins over the likes of Edmen Shahbazyan, Kelvin Gastelum, and Chris Curtis. He’ll look to stop the momentum of Brendan Allen next.

UFC Fight Night

After starting out his UFC career a perfect 3-0, Brendan Allen fought Sean Strickland and was stopped. Starting with that fight, he went 2-2 in four fights which also included a knockout loss against Chris Curtis. However, that’s when everything started to change.

Allen has been sensational lately winning four fights in a row. The last time we saw Allen was last month when he had a last-minute main event against Andre Muniz. Before the fight, Allen pointed to how good his grappling was. However, most didn’t believe that he was going to be able to hang with Muniz.

Not only did he hang with Muniz, but he submitted him in the third round. He’s been slowly climbing the ranks and now he gets a guy who has been a fixture of the top ten for the last few years. A big test but a bigger opportunity for Allen.