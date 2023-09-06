UFC books headliner between Bobby Green and Grant Dawson

Jan 27, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Bobby Green (blue gloves) defeats Erik Koch (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a banger of a Fight Night main event for October. Earlier today, Fight Bananas was the first to report that Bobby “King” Green (30-14-1) will be taking on tenth ranked Grant Dawson (20-1-1) in a main event in October.

UFC Vegas 80 goes down on October 7th and this lightweight matchup will be the featured contest. For Grant Dawson, he will look to add arguably the biggest name to his resume and remain perfect inside the octagon. Dawson made his promotional debut in 2019 after earning a contract on The Contender Series in 2017.

Dawson won his first four fights at featherweight, but it was clear that cutting to 145 was a big issue for him. With that, he moved up to lightweight. Since making the move to lightweight, he’s gone 4-0-1 in five fights. Now, he still did miss weight in one of those fights.

Dawson is coming off an incredibly impressive win over Damir Ismagulov back in July. Now, he gets a shot against a veteran in Bobby Green who is also coming off arguably his biggest UFC win.

UFC Vegas 80

The last time we saw Bobby Green was just over a month ago in Utah. At UFC 291, Green took on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. It was a fun fight and Bobby Green looked sensational. His boxing was on point and to the surprise of everyone, Green was able to choke out the former interim champion.

Since the start of 2021, Bobby Green has gone 3-3, 1 NC in seven fights. Granted, the three losses came against Rafael Fiziev, Islam Makhachev on short notice, and Drew Dober. The only fight he wasn’t competitive in was the Makhachev fight but I don’t think anyone is holding that against Bobby Green.

Green is going to be a tough out for Dawson and he’s going to test the chin of Dawson. We all know that Bobby Green comes to fight and you know he’s going to take advantage of that main event spotlight. Expect fast combinations and a lot of talking with the action starts at UFC Vegas 80 next month.