UFC books headliner between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker

The UFC finalized a big time light heavyweight matchup for a Fight Night in May. MMA Ideas was the first to report that the promotion had finalized a bout between former title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (36-17) and Johnny Walker (20-7).

The Fight Night headliner takes place on May 13th. This will be the first fight for Lionheart since he lost to Magomed Ankalaev last year and injured his leg in the process. The injury really hampered Smith’s ability to fight at all and ultimately played into his TKO loss.

Prior to the loss, he had won three fights in a row. Not only that, he had three first round finishes in a row including a first round finish over Ryan Spann which continues to age well. He was supposed to face off against Jamahal Hill in March, but that fight got called off when Hill got the call for a title shot.

UFC Fight Night

Johnny Walker looks like his old self after his last couple of performances. When Johnny Walker first came onto the scene in the UFC, he looked like a world beater. He was knocking guys out in the opening minute and looked like a guy primed to be a top contender.

Then, he injured his shoulder celebrating one of those wins. Upon his return to the UFC after that injury, Walker went just 1-4 in five fights. Now, he’s won back-to-back fights and both wins have come via first round finish. He wants to take a step towards title contention and a win over Lionheart would certainly do the trick.