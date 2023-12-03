UFC books Brandon Moreno – Amir Albazi for Mexico City

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Brandon Moreno before his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is heading back to Mexico City for a Fight Night on February 24th and they are bringing a former world champion into town for a homecoming. ESPN Deportes was the first to report that former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) would be getting the opportunity to fight in Mexico City against rising top contender Amir Albazi (17-1).

The fight will serve as the co-main event that evening but even with it being a co-main event, the fight will be five rounds. Amir Albazi made his octagon debut back in 2020 while holding a very solid professional record of 12-1.

Albazi looked dominant in his first four fights scoring finishes in every fight. Those wins led him to a Fight Night headliner against Kai-Kara France last June. Albazi scored a split decision win in a fight that many (including myself) thought he lost. Nevertheless, he got the win and now he’s getting the chance to fight a former UFC champion.

UFC Mexico City

Brandon Moreno surged to the top of the flyweight division in 2020 after getting wins over Kai-Kara France, Jussier Formiga, and Brandon Royval. Those led him to a title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo. In their first fight, they fought to a draw. However, Moreno dominated the second fight and finished Figueiredo to become champion.

They fought two more times with the two splitting those wins, however, Moreno got the final win by TKO to end the rivalry back in January. In July at UFC 290, Moreno took on an old foe in Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. The fight was an absolute war, but Pantoja scored the split decision win and Moreno lost his title.

Now, Moreno is looking to get right back into the title picture with a big win in front of his home country.