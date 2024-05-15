UFC books Amanda Lemos – Virna Jandiroba for July

Jul 16, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Michelle Waterson-Gomez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a matchup between two top five strawweights for July. MMA Melotto was the first to report yesterday afternoon that former title challenger and third ranked Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) will take on fellow Brazilian in fifth ranked Virna Jandiroba (20-3).

The fight will go down at The APEX on July 20th. A main event for the card hasn’t been announced as of yet. Starting with Jandiroba, she has won three straight which has earned her the fifth spot int he rankings. Overall, she’s 4-1 in her last five with the lone loss being to Amanda Ribas.

The last time we saw her was back in March when she defeated Lupita Godinez by decision. Prior to that, she defeated Marina Rodriguez by decision. Should she get past Lemos in July, she will find herself on the shortlist for a potential strawweight title fight.

UFC Fight Night

Last August, Amanda Lemos got a shot at Zhang Weili for the UFC strawweight title. She earned that title shot on the heels of her knockout win over Marina Rodriguez and her submission win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Unfortunately for Lemos, she was dominated in the title fight which set her back.

She returned back in February and took on Mackenzie Dern. Lemos was able to get back on track and win a decision where she hurt Dern multiple times on the feet. If she’s able to win big in July and make another statement against Jandiroba, she’ll be right back in the discussion for another crack at the title.