UFC booking Rose Namajunas – Miranda Maverick

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized the return of a former world champion. MMA Fighting first reported earlier this afternoon that former strawweight champion and current flyweight contender “Thug” Rose Namajunas (13-7) will be returning in June to face 12th ranked flyweight contender Miranda Maverick (15-5).

The fight will take place at a fight night on June 14th which is tentatively planned for Atlanta. This is a massive opportunity for Maverick. After starting out 2-0 inside the octagon, Maverick lost her next two fights. However since then, she’s gone an impressive 6-1 in her last seven including four wins in a row. If she’s able to get a win over Namajunas in June, she’ll start to enter title contention.

UFC Fight Night

After Namajunas lost her strawweight title back in 2022, she wasn’t sure whether or not she’d fight again. She opted to return to the UFC but she returned at flyweight. She lost her flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot who is now going to be fighting for the flyweight title in May.

Namajunas did bounce back well with two straight wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. Last November at UFC Edmonton, she faced Erin Blanchfield. Namajunas looked really strong in the first two rounds but really faded and lost a decision. If she wants to get back to the top of the flyweight division, she needs this win over Maverick in June.