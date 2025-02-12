UFC booking main event between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy

The UFC has booked a banger of a main event for their fight night on April 5th. MMA Fighting was the first with the news this afternoon as they reported that top eleven featherweights will clash as 8th ranked Josh Emmett (19-4) will take on the undefeated and 11th ranked contender Lerone Murphy (15-0-1).

Starting with Murphy, this is a huge opportunity for him to jump into the top ten against one of the most dangerous power strikers in the division. Murphy fought to a draw in his octagon debut, but since then he’s gone a perfect 7-0. After a main event win over Edson Barboza, Murphy defeated Dan Ige at UFC 308 back in October.

UFC Fight Night

The last time we saw Josh Emmett he did what Josh Emmett does and that’s knock someone into the shadow realm. The last time we saw Emmett was against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296 in December 2023. Emmett turned the lights out on Mitchell with a huge first round knockout.

That knockout win snapped a two-fight losing streak for Emmett which included an interim title loss to Yair Rodriguez. His other loss was to current champion Ilia Topuria where he lasted all five rounds against Topuria which is something that Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski could not do.

Overall, Emmett is 6-2 in his last eight fights. He packs one of the most powerful punches at 145 and he’s going to be a good test for the unbeaten Murphy.