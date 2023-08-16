UFC booking Kevin Holland – Jack Della Maddalena (Report)

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is in the process of finalizing a big time welterweight matchup for their card on Mexican Independence Day. The card being dubbed as Noche UFC is getting a big boost for their co-main event as “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (25-9) will take on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (15-2).

The bout was first reported by Standemup and has since been confirmed by ESPN Deportes. The bout is pending final signatures, but both sides have agreed to the matchup. For both men, it’s a pretty quick turnaround.

Jack Della Maddalena was hoping to fight at UFC 293 the week before in his home of Australia. However, the promotion was struggling getting him an opponent and he was ultimately faced with the option of fighting a week later or not fighting at all anytime soon. Looks like he ultimately decided to jump at the opportunity to fight.

JDM last fought just about a month ago when he took on Bassil Hafez. He was originally supposed to fight Sean Brady and then Josiah Harrell but both of those fights fell through. He then took the fight against Hafez and nearly lost as he won by split decision.

Still, a win is a win. The win moved JDM to a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. Now, he gets his highest profiled name to date in Kevin Holland.

Noche UFC

Like JDM, Kevin Holland is also making a pretty quick turnaround. The Trailblazer just fought at UFC 291 on July 29th when he took on Michael Chiesa. He took no damage at all in that fight and submitted Chiesa in the first round. It was his second straight win of 2023.

Prior to the win over Chiesa, Holland knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the third round of their fight back in April. Now, he’s taking on one of the more hyped prospects in the welterweight division. Both of these men are ranked and both of them want to jump in the top ten. This should be a helluva fight next month.