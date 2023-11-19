UFC booking headliner between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a big time middleweight main event that will be the first event in February. MMA Time was the first to report on X earlier today that top middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) will go head-to-head in February.

The UFC Fight Night will go down on February 3rd. For Imavov, this will be his first fight since his No Contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289 last June. In that fight, Imavov was looking really good until an accidental clash of heads ended the fight in the second round.

Prior to that fight with Curtis, Imavov lost a main event against current middleweight champion Sean Strickland. That loss to Strickland snapped a three-fight winning streak for Imavov. He will look to get back on track against Dolidze in February.

UFC Fight Night

Roman Dolidze was originally supposed to take on Jared Cannonier next month. However, after Cannonier suffered a knee injury, the fight was called off. Fortunately for Dolidze, he gets a main event spot after that original fight fell through.

By the time Dolidze makes the walk in February, it would’ve been nearly a year since we last saw him. The last time we saw him was at UFC 286 in London when he took on Marvin Vettori. Dolidze lost a decision that night and that loss snapped a four-fight winning streak.

Both of these guys rank inside the UFC’s top 12 and they both are looking to get bounce back wins. With both having so much to gain from this fight, I would expect this to be a helluva fight in February.