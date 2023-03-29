UFC booking headliner between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria

July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Josh Emmett (red gloves) defeats Mirsad Bektic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has finalized a banger of a main event in their featherweight division. KOlmeneroMMA was the first to report earlier this evening that top ten featherweight contenders Josh Emmett (18-3) and Ilia Topuria are set to headline a Fight Night in early summer.

Per the report, Emmett and Topuria will headline a UFC Fight Night on June 17th. For Topuria, this is his shot to get to the very top of the featherweight division. Thus far in his career, Topuria has been brought along gradually.

He’s gone a perfect 5-0 inside the octagon. After winning a decision in his first bout, he’s finished his last four fights. Most recently, he finished the previously unbeaten Bryce Mitchell. What’s impressive regarding the Mitchell win is that he did it by decision. Now, he takes on a guy in Josh Emmett who is coming off an interim title shot.

UFC Fight Night

Last month at UFC 284, Josh Emmett had a shot to become interim featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski moved up to lightweight in the main event to challenge for that title leaving an interim featherweight title up for grabs.

Emmett took on Yair Rodriguez. After having some success in the first round with his power, things went down hill for Emmett. He was ultimately stopped in the final minute of the second round. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for Emmett.

This is such a massive fight for the featherweight division and fans won’t want to blink. Emmett has a legit claim to the most power in the division while Topuria is a savage who tries to finish every opponent he’s in there with.