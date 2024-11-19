UFC booking Brendan Allen – Anthony Hernandez 2

The UFC is beginning to fill out their cards for the first quarter of 2025 and today we learned about a big time middleweight rematch that’ll be going down in February. Alex Behunin of MMA Mania first reported earlier today that 9th ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (24-6) will take on 13th ranked Anthony Hernandez (13-2).

The fight will go down at a Fight Night on February 22nd that’s being rumored for Seattle, Washington. Starting with Brendan Allen, he’ll be looking to bounce back and he’ll be looking to get one back in this matchup. When these two first fought it was for the LFA middleweight title and Hernandez won by unanimous decision.

Hernandez would then make it to the UFC while Allen went on to win the LFA title and defend it before getting called up to the octagon. Since making his octagon debut, Allen has gone 12-3 in 15 fights. He had a seven-fight win streak halted just two months ago when he dropped a decision to Nassourdine Imavov in Paris. Now, he’ll look to avenge his loss against Hernandez and get back on track with a win.

UFC Fight Night

While Allen’s seven-fight win streak just ended, Anthony Hernandez is hoping to move his current win streak to seven fights with his second win over Brendan Allen. While Allen saw immediate success inside the octagon, the same couldn’t be said for Anthony Hernandez. Hernandez went just 1-2 in his first three fights getting finished in both losses.

That said, things turned around starting with his incredible submission win over Rodolfo Vieira in 2021. That’s the fight that started this current stretch that’s seen him win six fights in a row and break into the UFC’s top fifteen. His two wins this year were incredibly impressive. The first was a submission win over Roman Kopylov.

The second win came in a main event last month against Michel Pereira. Pereira had looked unbeatable after moving to middleweight and he had finished every opponent in the first round. After surviving the first storm from Pereira, Hernandez dominated the fight and stopped Pereira in the fifth round. Now, he’ll look to pickup a second win over Brendan Allen and jump into the UFC’s top ten at 185.