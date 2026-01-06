2026 is going to be a monster year for the UFC. It is their first year of their historic Paramount deal and fans who have already subscribed to Paramount can already view the entire fight library for the cost of their subscription.

In addition, all events including the numbered events will be streamed on Paramount+ officially ending the PPV era. The UFC is also planning a historic White House card that will happen on the lawn of The White House in June.

The first three numbered events of the year have already been announced with two undisputed title fights, an interim title fight, and a BMF title fight. It’s going to be an incredible year and in this article, I wanted to talk through three bold predictions I have for the UFC in 2026.

UFC Bold Predictions – 2026

Francis Ngannou Returns

Out of my three predictions in the article, this might be the least likely but it’s one I have a gut feeling about. I think that in 2026, you’ll see the return of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (18-3).

Recently, Ngannou said that he only has one fight left and his PFL deal is going to be up sometime in the first half of this year. I’m not convinced that the PFL is going to try and retain him, but that could change if he fights and defeats Vadim Nemkov for the heavyweight title.

Dana White has publicly bashed Ngannou and shot down a return, but business is business. If Dana White can make up with and re-sign Tito Ortiz, anything is possible and money talks at the end of the day.

Given how lackluster heavyweight is as a whole, they could use some new life and Ngannou would provide that. He would also bring a ton of attention that the division needs. Call me crazy, but I think The Predator returns to the octagon later this year.

Ilia Topuria or Islam Makhachev will lose

My next bold prediction is that one of if not both of the top two pound for pound fighters will fall this year. You will see either Islam Makhachev (28-1) or Ilia Topuria (17-0) lose their belts inside the octagon before the year is over.

Later this month, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will be fighting for the interim title and the winner will face Topuria when he returns likely over the summer. Let me be clear, I don’t think that either of those men will defeat Ilia Topuria.

However, Topuria does have a massive challenge waiting for him in the form of Arman Tsarukyan. I think that I would favor Topuria in that matchup, but if anyone at 155 will beat him, it’s going to be Tsarukyan.

At 170, Islam Makhachev is the new UFC welterweight champion after dominating Jack Della Maddalena back in November. Makhachev is the P4P king at the moment, but 170 is a murderers row of contenders.

I could see Makhachev be given a run for his money against any of the top contenders like a Michael Morales, Ian Machado Garry, or Shavkat Rakhmonov. Makhachev would probably be favored against all of them, but they are all very tricky and tough matchups for the welterweight champion.

At the end of the day, I would probably pick straight up Makhachev and Topuria to win any of their potential fights on paper this year, but fighting is fighting and I think one of them is going to lose this year in an upset.

Gable Steveson will be ranked in the top ten

My last bold prediction is that Gable Steveson (2-0) is going to be signed by the UFC and I believe he will be a top ten heavyweight by the end of the year. As mentioned in the Ngannou section, heavyweight is very shallow right now in terms of talent.

Gable Steveson is a freak athlete and he would be one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever compete inside the octagon being an Olympic Gold Medalist and a two-time NCAA Division One national champion. He also won the Dan Hodge trophy twice.

He’s recently transitioned to MMA and he’s won his first two fights by knockout. This isn’t a Bo Nickal situation and Steveson has an elite makeup especially for the heavyweight division. Don’t be shocked to see one of America’s most decorated athletes make his octagon debut at The White House and from there, the sky is the limit.