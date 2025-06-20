UFC Baku Preview and Prediction: Curtis Blaydes – Rizvan Kuniev

The UFC heads to Baku for the first time tomorrow and a heavyweight clash will be the featured matchup on the main card. Former interim title challenger Curtis Blaydes (18-5) will be welcoming promotional newcomer Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1, 1) to the octagon.

Curtis Blaydes has openly said that he accepted this fight for the UFC but this fight does nothing for him and he’s right. Blaydes just fought Tom Aspinall for the interim title nearly a year ago and now he’s facing someone who has never fought inside the octagon. Nevertheless, the promotion sees Kuniev as fresh blood in the heavyweight division.

Kuniev earned a contract on The Contender Series with a first round finish last August. That came on the heels of serving a suspension for a banned substance that overturned his win against Renan Ferreira in the PFL to a No Contest.

Curtis Blaydes has long been one of the best heavyweights in the UFC and frankly he’s been under appreciated. He’s been with the promotion for nearly ten years and he’s only lost to Francis Ngannou (Twice), Tom Aspinall, Derrick Lewis, and Sergei Pavlovich. Meanwhile, he’s beaten some of the best including just stopping Jailton Almeida last year to earn his interim title fight.

UFC Baku Prediction

I’ve seen a lot of people seem high on Kuniev and it’s largely because he’s fresh and new to the heavyweight division. However, I think that Curtis Blaydes is a massive favorite at UFC Baku. Blaydes is a tremendous wrestler and I don’t see Kuniev being able to just hold him and grapple him.

On the feet, Kuniev really lacks technique and while striking isn’t his bread and butter, Blaydes can hold his own on the feet. We saw him crack Tom Aspinall and when he lands, he lands with tremendous power. I actually like Blaydes to get a finish tomorrow and it’ll remind many of why he’s been one of the division’s best for so many years.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes by TKO