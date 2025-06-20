UFC Baku Main Event Preview and Prediction: Jamahal Hill – Khalil Rountree

Tomorrow the UFC makes it’s debut in Baku, Azerbaijan and we will see a big time matchup in the light heavyweight division closing out the show. Former champion Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC) will be taking on former title challenger Khalil Rountree (13-6, 1 NC).

Starting with the former champion, he’ll be looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. Back in January 2023, Hill dominated Glover Teixeira to become the light heavyweight champion. An achilles injury forced him to vacate the title. Upon his return, he was stopped by Alex Pereira at UFC 300 in a title fight and then he was stopped by Jiri Prochazka back in January. He’s in desperate need of a win tomorrow.

However, he’ll have his hands full with Khalil Rountree. Rountree hasn’t fought since his October title fight which came against Alex Pereira. Rountree put up a helluva fight but ultimately fell to Pereira in the fourth round. That loss snapped a five-fight win streak for Rountree.

UFC Baku Prediction

I think that we are going to see this fight take place on the feet and both men are very confident that they can put the other out. Jamahal Hill has tremendous power in his hands, but I think he’s going to be at a huge speed disadvantage in tomorrow’s main event.

Rountree is so much more explosive and dynamic on the feet. Hill is the bigger man, but I think he’s going to get beaten to the punch in this one and I also think his legs are going to be targeted in a big way. Hill has had issues with his legs and I expect Rountree to hammer the leg kicks at UFC Baku.

I’m going with Rountree to get it done within the distance and he’ll be handing Jamahal Hill his third straight defeat.

Prediction: Khalil Rountree by TKO