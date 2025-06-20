UFC Baku Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Rafael Fiziev – Ignacio Bahamondes

Tomorrow in the co-main event of UFC Baku, a top fifteen lightweight contender gets to fight in front of his home country as Rafael Fiziev (12-4) will put his ranking on the line as he takes on surging top contender Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5).

Starting with Bahamondes, he’s really hit his stride recently inside the octagon. After he earned a contract on The Contender Series, Bahamondes lost his UFC debut. From there he won three in a row before dropping a decision making him 3-2. Since then, he’s won three in a row all by first round finish earning performance bonuses in every fight.

He’s going to have his hands full with a very motivated Rafael Fiziev tomorrow. Fiziev made his return back in March on short notice where he stepped in to face Justin Gaethje. Fiziev had been recovering from a knee injury he suffered back in September 2023. Fiziev put on a great performance against Gaethje at UFC 313 but he ultimately fell short which was his third straight loss.

UFC Baku Prediction

This is a classic tale on paper of two guys heading in the opposite directions. Bahamondes is surging with those three straight finishes while it feels like Fiziev has really fallen off. However, one of Fiziev’s losses was due to injury and he took the Gaethje fight on short notice.

I think that he’s going to be more motivated than ever and it’s important to keep in mind that he’s just 32-years-old. Bahamondes is extremely dangerous on the feet and his striking is sensational. He’s the longer fighter, but I think he’s going to struggle with the speed of Fiziev at UFC Baku.

I think we are going to see an extremely technical matchup and I think that Fiziev is going to win an action-packed decision. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bahamondes come on strong late, but Fiziev will have done enough early to get the nod.

Prediction: Rafael Fiziev by Decision