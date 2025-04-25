UFC Baku adds Rafael Fiziev – Ignacio Bahamondes

The UFC is heading to Baku on June 21st and today they announced an absolute banger of a lightweight matchup that’s being added to the card. 11th ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-4) will take on Iganico Bahamondes (17-5) who will be looking to break into the top fifteen.

Bahamondes is on the door trying to break into the rankings after his recent three-fight win streak. Last time we saw him was back in March when he took on Jalin Turner. Bahamondes showed how good his skills were on the ground when he submitted Turner in the first round with a triangle choke. Now, he’ll get another chance to break into rankings with a win in June.

Rafael Fiziev returned in March after a year and a half layoff due to injury. Fiziev stepped up and faced Justin Gaethje on short notice and put on a show in the first round. However, Fiziev dropped the final two rounds and the fight by decision which was his third straight loss. That said, Fiziev still proved that he’s one of the best lightweights in the UFC and you know that he’s going to be motivated to get back in the win column in June.