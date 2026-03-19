The UFC is heading back to Baku, Azerbaijan in June for their second year in a row. We are starting to learn more about the card that’s being developed and yesterday, we learned of a fun middleweight matchup on the card. AG Fight first reported that Michel Pereira (32-14) will be taking on Shara “Bullet” Magomedov (16-1).

Starting with Shara Bullet, this will be his first fight in nearly a year. The last time we saw him was back in July when he bounced back with a win against Marc-Andre Barriault. Prior to that, he lost his first UFC and professional fight when he lost a decision to Michael “Venom” Page in February of last year.

Now, he’ll take on Michel Pereira. Pereira looked like a destroyer when he moved up to the middleweight division scoring three quick first round finishes. However, then he really fell off with three straight losses. In his last fight, he had a really close fight with Zach Reese where he won a razor close split decision. Now, he’ll look for a second straight win at UFC Baku.