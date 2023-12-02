UFC Austin Recap: Sean Brady completely dominates Kelvin Gastelum

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Sean Brady (red gloves) celebrates beating Ismail Naurdiev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

On the main card of UFC Austin, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division. Former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) made his move back to welterweight as he took on top contender Sean Brady (15-1).

Gastelum fought and defeated Chris Curtis earlier this year, but after that fight, he decided that the right move for his career was to move back to 170. Welterweight was the ideal weight class for Gastelum, but he couldn’t control his weight in his previous attempts to fight at 170. However, ahead of UFC Austin, he looked sensational and made championship weight with no issues.

His opponent tonight was Sean Brady. Brady had a ton of hype as an undefeated welterweight contender and then he ran into Belal Muhammad in October 2022. Brady couldn’t get takedowns and he was lit up on the feet. Tonight, he was hoping to get back some of the shine that he lost in that fight against Muhammad when he faced Gastelum.

UFC Austin Recap

Round 1

The UFC Austin welterweight battle kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Immediate pressure from Gastelum and he lands a leg kick. Big left just misses from Gastelum. Brady gets a body lock and they are clinching in the center. Brady pushing Gastelum back to the fence and he lands a takedown. Immediately, Brady takes the back of Gastelum.

Gastelum rolls but it allows Brady to get both hooks in. Body triangle now for Sean Brady. We are in Sean Brady’s world right now with three minutes left in the round. Gastelum forces a scramble and now he gets the top position. Immediately Gastelum starts blasting Brady with big shots.

Back to the feet and here we go. Both men trade big shots in the center. Beautiful right hand lands for Brady and then he lands another big shot and chains it into a takedown. 90 seconds left and Brady is back in a dominant position here. Gastelum remaining composed but he’s in a bad spot here.

Gastelum gets back to his feet but Brady still has a body lock here. He kicks the feet out and they are right back on the ground. 30 seconds left and this was a statement round for Brady at UFC Austin. The round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 Sean Brady.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC Austin and Gastelum needs to keep this fight standing. He goes right on the pressure to start the second and he’s trying to hold the center. Low kick for Gastelum lands. Calf kick now for Brady. Gastelum with a very sloppy kick and Brady takes him down with ease.

One minute into the round and Gastelum looks defeated on the bottom here. Full mount from Brady now and Gastelum forces him back to half guard. Mount again for Brady and he starts landing short shots. Gastelum tries to force a scramble but Brady has full control here.

Gastelum gives up his back here as he tries to scramble and now we are back to the mount. Another scramble for Gastelum but Brady stays right on top of him. Sean Brady is ragdolling Kelvin Gastelum here. Full mount again for Brady with 45 seconds to work. The round ends and Kelvin Gastelum is going to need a finish at UFC Austin.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Gastelum is going to need a miracle to get the win here. Gastelum opens with pressure once again but he looks completely lost. Brady looking very confident but he eats a left from Gastelum. Big takedown from Sean Brady and the crowd erupts in boos.

However, Brady immediately starts attacking an arm triangle. Gastelum defends and Brady switches to a kimura. It’s deep and Gastelum has to tap. Completely dominance at UFC Austin.

Sean Brady def. Kelvin Gastelum by Submission – Round 3