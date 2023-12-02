UFC Austin Recap: Jalin Turner knocks out Bobby Green in the first

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jalin Turner (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Brad Riddell (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC Austin, we saw a battle in the lightweight division between two ranked contenders. “King” Bobby Green (31-14-1) is looking to close out his year with a bang as he took on the very dangerous Jalin Turner (13-7).

Bobby Green was looking to make a statement in the co-main event tonight. Green entered the bout having won back-to-back fights and in very impressive fashion. He submitted Tony Ferguson and then knocked out Grand Dawson. Tonight, he was looking for another big win.

Jalin Turner was looking to turn things around in this one. After winning fight straight entering 2023, he suffered back-to-back split decision losses which halted all momentum. Tonight, he was looking to halt Green’s momentum and re-establish himself.

UFC Austin Recap

Round 1

The UFC Austin kicks off with no touch of the gloves. Green opens up with a big shot and Turner hits him with a leg kick. Long combination lands for Jalin Turner. Green gets caught coming in and he just shrugs it off. Long left hand lands for Green. Both men exchange leg kicks in the center.

Green steps in and lands a nice right hand. Another hand from Green and Turner snaps his head back with a big combination. Left straight lands for Jalin Turner. Turner just misses with a big 1-2 and he smiles. Body kick now from Turner. Turner blitzes and Green gets a body lock.

They reset halfway through the round. Jalin Turner lands a huge 1-2 and Green is hurt. Another right from Turner and down goes Green. Insane amount of shots landing from Turner and the referee isn’t stopping it. Finally the referee stops it and it’s a huge knockout for Jalin Turner at UFC Austin.

Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green by KO – Round 1