UFC Austin Recap: Deiveson Figueiredo impresses in bantamweight debut against Rob Font

On the main card of UFC Austin, a former world champion made his debut in a new weight class. Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1) was moving up in weight to take on top bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-7).

For the first time since 2020, Deiveson Figueiredo was fighting someone not named Brandon Moreno. The former flyweight champion had fought Brandon Moreno for four straight fights and after the final one in January, he decided to move up to 135.

Meeting him in that first fight was Rob Font. Font struggled in his last fight against Cory Sandhagen, but prior to that, he knocked out Adrian Yanez back in April. This was a huge matchup in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

UFC Austin Recap

Round 1

The UFC Austin bantamweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Font moving forward and Figueiredo circling on the outside. Both men with their hands up high early on. 30 seconds in with no strikes being thrown. Font opens up with a nice combination to kick things off.

Figueiredo forces a clinch but Font breaks away. Takedown from Figueiredo but Font immediately scrambles and they are back to striking. Right hand over the top lands for Figueiredo and a sharp jab follows from Font. Nice combination from Figueiredo lands. Font pushes forward with pressure but Figueiredo immediately ducks under and lands a takedown. Another scramble from Font and he gets back to his feet.

Long jab lands for Font. 1-2 now from Font and an inside leg kick for Figueiredo. Long 1-2 from Font and that got the attention of Figueiredo. Brief body lock for Font and he lets it go. 1-2 from Font and now another jab. Font is really starting to look confident on his feet. Another big jab from Font. Huge uppercut from Font as Figueiredo enters. Left hand and now a right from Figueiredo hurts Font.

Figueiredo rips to the body and Font circles away. Sharp jab from Font and that one stung Figueiredo. Figueiredo immediately grabs a body lock. 30 seconds left and Font pushes him away. Jab from Font and a hook from Figueiredo. The round ends and Figueiredo hurts Font again. Figueiredo takes the first at UFC Austin.

Round 2

Entering the second and Font needs to get some respect from Figueiredo here. Sharp jab from Font starts things. Leg kick from Font and Figueiredo gets a body lock. He pushes him back to the fence and he’s holding Font here. Figueiredo trying for a takedown but Font is defending well here. Not much happening along the fence.

They break free and Figueiredo lands big. Jab from Font and both men are very active. Clinch leads to a big elbow and uppercut from Font. Now a huge two-punch combination from Figueiredo lands. Takedown attempt from Figueiredo is shrugged off by Font. Right hand from Figueiredo lands. Halfway through the round and this is anyone’s round at the moment.

Calf kick from Font lands. Right hand over the top from Figueiredo and Font answers. Font pushes forward and throws but Figueiredo lands the bigger shots. Takedown from Figueiredo and this could seal the round if Font can’t get back up. However, Font scrambles immediately and they are back to striking.

1-2 from Font lands and now another jab. Leg kick from Font. Right hand from Font and then they briefly clinch. The round comes to a close and it’s likely another route for Figueiredo at UFC Austin.

Round 3

The final round starts with a big kick from Figueiredo. Immediately he goes for a takedown but Font defends. Jab from Font lands. Both men trade right hands in the center. They clinch with four minutes left and now they break away. Jab from Figueiredo and a right hand from Font.

Huge hook to the body from Font and now a shot up top. Jab from Font and now another from Font. Figueiredo rocks Font badly with a huge uppercut. Figueiredo is all over him here going for the finish. Font somehow survives and now he lands his own big combinations.

Figueiredo waves him on and were halfway through the final round. Big takedown from Figueiredo and this could be the fight. Full mount from Figueiredo and Font is trying everything he can to get up but he’s not going anywhere. One minute left in the fight and the former UFC champion is going to get the win here.

Big elbows from Figueiredo. Font not even trying to get up here. Absolute domination from the top from Figueiredo. The fight comes to a close and that was a statement from Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Austin.

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Rob Font by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)